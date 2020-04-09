Canadian Stocks Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Despite data showing a surge in unemployment, Canadian stocks have risen sharply Thursday morning, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of a massive $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in the world's largest economy.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy lost 1.01 million jobs in March 2020, after creating 30,300 jobs a month earlier. Market was expecting a loss of 350,000 jobs in the month. Part-time work slipped by 0.54 million, while full-time went down by 0.47 million.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 7.8% in March 2020 from 5.6% a month earlier. It was the highest jobless rate since October 2010.

As stocks from across various sectors rallied sharply, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spurted to 14,329.19, gaining more than 400 points in the process. However, it gave up some gains subsequently and is currently up 272.71 points, or 1.96%, at 14,198.42.

Healthcare and materials shares are among the biggest gainers. The Capped Healthcare index has climbed up nearly 5%, while the Materials Index is rising 4.8%.

Real estate stocks are back in demand. Energy and consumer discretionary shares are the other star performers. Several stocks from financial and industrial sections too have posted strong gains.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) is up more than 12%. Air Canada (AC.TO) is having another great outing, gaining 11%, and adding to recent strong gains. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) are up 8.8% and 8.7%, respectively. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is also up more than 8%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are gaining 2 to 4.3%.

Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) shares have soared nearly 23%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is rising 17%. Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Boyd Group (BYD.TO) are also up sharply.

U.S. stocks are up sharply following the Fed's stimulus announcement. The major European markets too gained in strength.

The Fed said it will provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our country's highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus," said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

He added, "The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.