Canadian Stocks Firmly In Negative Territory Despite Paring Some Losses

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was languishing in negative territory a little past noon, after having opened on a weak note amid rising worries about a potential second-wave of coronavirus infection and a likely prolonged economic downturn.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economy plunging into a deep recession, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s statement about COVID-19 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s warning about the various relief measures returning back to haunt the economies in future weighed on sentiment.

Industrial, information technology, financial and consumer discretionary shares were among the prominent losers. Materials shares gained in strength, riding on higher gold prices. Energy and healthcare stocks were mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged more than 300 points to 14,187.47, was down 112.44 points, or 0.78%, at 14,390.77l about a quarter past noon.

Among the most active stocks, Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) lost 4.6% on fairly huge volumes. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) shed about 2.3% and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) declined 1.7%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) eased by 1.2%, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 0.6 to 0.8%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) lost 2.4 to 3.6%.

Among the gainers, Kinross Gold (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) moved up 6.3%, 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Franco-Nevada (FNV.TO) gained 3%, 1% and 2.9%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada dropped 9.2% over a month earlier to C$ 50.8 billion in March 2020, after a downwardly revised 0.4% gain in February. The fall was much sharper than an expected 5.7% drop. It was also the biggest decline in manufacturing sales since December 2008.

On Wednesday, Powell warned of a recession worse than any since World War Two, and called for more fiscal support to shield the world's largest economy from long-term economic damage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on Wednesday warned that the debt countries and companies take on to weather the coronavirus pandemic would be a drag on economies in the future, as they will "come back to haunt us."

World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, fueling concerns that recovery from the economic damages caused by the pandemic will take a long time.

