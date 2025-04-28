Markets

Canadian Stocks Finish Volatile Session Moderately Higher

April 28, 2025 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday but largely maintained a positive bias before closing moderately higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index saw some wild swings in early trading before eventually ending the day up 88.08 points or 0.4 percent at 24,798.59.

The volatility on the day came as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings from big-name tech companies like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves as they await some key U.S. economic data as well as developments on the trade front.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although some strength was visible among telecom, gold and energy stocks.

On the other hand, healthcare stocks showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.