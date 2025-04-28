Canadian Stocks Finish Volatile Session Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday but largely maintained a positive bias before closing moderately higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index saw some wild swings in early trading before eventually ending the day up 88.08 points or 0.4 percent at 24,798.59.

The volatility on the day came as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings from big-name tech companies like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves as they await some key U.S. economic data as well as developments on the trade front.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, although some strength was visible among telecom, gold and energy stocks.

On the other hand, healthcare stocks showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.4 percent.

