Canadian Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday but eventually finished the day modestly lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index peeked into positive territory in early trading but dipped 98.00 points or 0.5 percent at 21,776.35.

Energy stocks helped to lead the way lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index down by 2.6 percent.

The sell-off by energy stocks came as the price of crude oil for May delivery tumbled $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

Utilities and real estate stocks also moved to the downside on the day, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai weighed on the markets.

The weakness on the day also came amid a continued increase in U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in three years.

