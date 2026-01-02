Canadian Stocks Finish Choppy Trading Day Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the first trading day of 2026 on Friday before eventually end the day mostly higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged but managed to close firmly in positive territory.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 170.61 points or 0.5 percent to 31,883.37, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The higher close on Bay Street came as energy stocks moved significantly higher despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index up by 1.8 percent.

Considerable strength was also visible among healthcare stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

On the other hand, technology stocks showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index down by 1.0 percent.

