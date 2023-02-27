Canadian Stocks Extending Recovery Seen Last Friday

(RTTNews) - Following the significant recovery seen over the course of last Friday's session, Canadian stocks are seeing further upside during trading on Monday.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is off its highs of the session but remains up 68.44 points or 0.3 percent at 20,287.63.

With the upward move on the day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to regain ground after briefly dipping below 20,000 on Friday.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way higher, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index climbing by 1.0 percent despite a decrease by the price of crude oil.

Consumer discretionary and materials stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while healthcare stocks have shown a significant move to the downside.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.