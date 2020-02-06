Canadian Stocks Extending Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a firm note on Thursday and remains well placed in positive territory a little past noon, with several top stocks from across various sectors holding their gains on sustained buying interest.

The mood is positive thanks to recent upbeat economic data out of the U.S. and reports saying some breakthroughs have been made in developments of treatments for the coronavirus.

Sentiment was also lifted by China's decision to cut tariffs on $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 87.09 points, or 0.49%, at 17,738.68, slightly off a new all-time high of 17,740.68 touched a little while ago.

Telecommunications shares are in demand. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) is rising more than 2.5%. The company reported adjusted net earnings of $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 per share a year ago. The company has raised its dividend to 83.25 cents per share, up from 79.25 cents per share.

Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is up 2.3%, while Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) are up 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Consumer staples stocks Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) are both gaining more than 2.3%. Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and Saputo (SAP.TO) are up 1 to 1.5%.

Among the stocks in the Capped Utilities Index, Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) is soaring 11%.

Boralex (BLX.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Altagas (ALA.TO), Atco (ACO.X.TO), Canadian Utilities (CU.TO) and Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO) are up 2 to 6%.

Among other gainers, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively, on strong volumes.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO), CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 3.2%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) shares declined 2.7% after the company reported higher loss for the latest quarter.

Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) lost 2 to 2.7%.

