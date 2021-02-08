Canadian Stocks Extending Gains To 6th Session; CRH, Westshore Terminals Soar

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is firmly entrenched in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Monday, holding its gains after a bright start.

Healthcare, materials and energy stocks are among the major gainers in the market where the mood is bullish for a sixth straight session, amid rising optimism about a swifter economic recovery following a drop in new cases of coronavirus infections and faster rollout of vaccines.

Firm commodity prices too contribute to the positive show of the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 164.32 points or 0.9% at 18,300.22 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 5.2%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is soaring 14% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gainingt 10.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) are up 7.5% and 7%, respectively.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is gaining 4.2% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is up 3.5%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is rising 1.4%.

The Capped Materials Index is gaining about 2.1%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), First Majestic Silver (FR.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) are up 4 to 6%.

The Energy Index is rising 1.5%. Arc Resources (ARX.TO) is rising 8%, PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 4 to 5%, while Tourmaline Corporation (TOU.TO) is gaining 2.7%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTI.TO) shares are soaring 14%. The company projects to load a volume of 25 million tonnes of coal in the year 2021. Earlier, in December 2020, the company had projected volumes of about 21 million tonnes for 2021.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH.TO) shares are up over 80% after the company announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Well Health Technologies Corp., pursuant to which WELL Health will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CRH for US$4.00 per share, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$292.7 million and a transaction value of approximately US$369.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.