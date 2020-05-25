Canadian Stocks Extending Gains After Firm Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was up firmly in positive territory Monday noon after opening on a bright note amid optimism about economic recovery thanks to several countries easing lockdown restrictions and gradually reopening businesses.

The volume of business was somewhat thin due to a holiday in the U.S. markets for Memorial Day.

Healthcare, information technology and real estate stocks moved up sharply. A few stocks from financial, telecom, utilities and industrial sectors rose as well, while materials, consumer staples and energy stocks were mostly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 149.16 points, or 1%, at 15,062.80 a few minutes past noon.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) was up nearly 10% on strong volumes. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) moved up by about 4% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 3.25%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) soared 23% on huge volumes. Village Farms International (VFF.TO) spurted 16% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) surged up 10.5%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) gained nearly 7%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), TC Energy (TRP.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) gained 2 to 2.5%, while Canadian Pacifc Railway (CP.TO0 and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) were up 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

The market has moved higher despite an escalation in U.S.-China tensions after Beijing blamed the U.S. of pushing relations towards a "new cold war" may weigh and limit market's upside.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said over the weekend that Washington's political attacks on China over the coronavirus and global trade issues "are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new cold war."

The U.S. Commerce Ministry added more than 30 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.

