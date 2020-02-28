Canadian stocks extend virus-driven downturn

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened drastically lower on Friday as an increase in global coronavirus cases unsettled investors worried of its economic impact.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 533.07 points, or 3.19%, at 16,184.37.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

