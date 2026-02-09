Canadian Stocks Extend Surge Amid Strength In Gold Sector

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen during last Friday's session, Canadian stocks showed another significant move to the upside during trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved steadily higher throughout the session before eventually closing up 552.34 points or 1.7 percent at 33,023.32.

Gold stocks helped lead the way higher once again amid a continued surge by the price of the precious metal, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index spiking by 4.9 percent.

The extended rally by gold stocks came as the price of gold moved sharply higher amid a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Significant strength was also visible among technology stocks, as reflected by the 2.0 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

