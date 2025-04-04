Canadian Stocks Extend Sell-Off Amid Trade War Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, adding to the steep losses posted in the previous session.

After plunging by 3.8 percent on Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeted 1,142.30 points or 4.7 percent to a nearly seven-month closing low of 23,193.47.

The continued sell-off on Bay Street came amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war after China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in reaction to President Donald Trump's new levies.

China's finance ministry announced a 34 percent tariff will be imposed on all imported goods originating from the U.S. beginning on April 10th.

The new tariff matches the "reciprocal tariff" Trump plans to impose on China, although the country will face a 54 percent effective rate when the new levies are combined with existing duties.

The ministry called Trump's tariff plan a "typical unilateral bullying practice" that is "inconsistent with international trade rules."

Canada and the European Union are also purportedly preparing countermeasures, leading to concerns about a trade war that could fuel inflation and damage the global economy.

Energy stocks helped lead the way lower as the price of crude oil fell to its lowest levels in over three months, while materials stocks also plunged amid a nosedive by the price of the precious metal.

Utilities, financial, commercial real estate and technology stocks also saw substantial weakness amid broad-based weakness.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada released a report showing Canadian employment fell by 33,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate also ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 6.7 percent.

