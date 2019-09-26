Canadian Stocks Exhibiting Weakness In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was down in negative territory after a cautious start Thursday morning, with worries about political uncertainty in the U.S. outweighing mild optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Weak crude oil prices triggered some heavy selling in the energy space and contributed to market's decline.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 29.71 points, or 0.17%, at $16,754.58.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 1 to 5%.

Among the stocks in the Healthcare Index, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) declined 3%, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) shed 1.7% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) eased by about 1.1%.

In the mining space, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) declined 8%. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Methanex (MX.TO) were down 1 to 4%.

Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) were some of the notable gainers.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees were up 0.5% in July at $1,027. On a year-over-year basis, earnings improved 2.7%.

