Canadian Stocks Exhibiting Mixed Trend In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were turning in a mixed performance Tuesday morning with investors largely making cautious moves due to worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty about market's direction amid the impact of the virus outbreak.

Energy and materials shares were higher and there were gains for a few stocks from healthcare and information technology sections as well. Real estate stocks tumbled, while consumer staples and financial shares were mostly sluggish.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 41.98 points, or 0.28%, at 15,145.20 around noon. The index moved in a narrow range between 15,113.95 and 15,184.87.

In the energy section, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) gained 4 to 4.5%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) were gaining 3 to 3.5%.

Among the gainers in the materials space, Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) were up 3 to 5%.

Prominent losers this morning were Maxas Technologies (MAXR.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO). These stocks were lower by 1.2 to 4%.

Several countries in Asia have reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases after restrictions were eased.

The focus is on the upcoming testimony by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

In an email to the New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Fauci said he intends to warn the committee that opening the country prematurely could result in "needless suffering and death."

"The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," Fauci wrote.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," he added. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

