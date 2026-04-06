Canadian Stocks Edges Higher As Investors Weigh Ceasefire Signals In Gulf

(RTTNews) - Extending the gains from the three previous sessions, Canadian stocks inched higher on Monday as investors assessed ceasefire attempts to end the gulf war even as the U.S. ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz lapses tomorrow.

After opening just below the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded volatile earlier in the session but gained ground later before settling at 33,181.97, up by 73.75 points (or 0.22%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer discretionary sector leading the pack.

The U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, termed Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28 and rages to the sixth week today, entered a crucial phase this weekend.

Since the beginning of the war, Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow seaway through which around one-fifth of the world's oil and energy transit from Arab nations to other countries in the world.

Iran's blockade led to both production and transit disruptions, pushing oil prices steeply higher, thereby catapulting the prices of essential goods and services throughout the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline to Iran to open up the strait for smooth flow of oil and energy trade was set to expire today.

However, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump extended the time until Tuesday 08:00 p.m. ET but warned he would destroy all power plants in Iran if it fails to reopen the shipping lane.

Later in a harshly worded social media message, Trump threatened that U.S. forces would destroy Iran's energy sites as well as bridges if it continues to be reluctant.

Iran ignored Trump's threats and warned of counterattacks on Israel as well as in all the facilities harboring U.S. forces throughout the gulf neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran was unwilling to hold any negotiations under threat.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are working together to bring about a temporary halt to this conflict.

Trump's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly exchanging messages with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to contain the crisis.

Citing a senior White House official, NBS News reported that a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire is being discussed.

Reuters cited a senior Iranian official as confirming that Iran did receive a proposal from Pakistan that their government is currently reviewing.

Amid these efforts to a broker peace between the U.S. and Iran by regional leaders, mutual attacks between Israel and Iran as well as Iran's attacks on its neighbors continue.

On Saturday, a projectile landed around 350 meters away from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Concerns are heightening in the gulf as the plant is close to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. Any nuclear "incident" could be catastrophic across all gulf nations.

The Head of Intelligence of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Majid Khademi was killed in an Israeli attack.

Due to these developments, investors turned cautious and weighed the possibility of success in the peace push with a tinge of pessimism.

With the prevailing uncertainty, traders do not expect much to happen as the slender deadline set by Trump expires tomorrow.

On the data front, the S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for Canada recorded 47.60 in March, up from 47.10 in February.

The PMI Business Activity Index rose to 47.20 in March from 46.50 in February, indicating a solid decline in activity, despite being the best score in five months.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.76%), Industrials (0.71%), Energy (0.65%), and Consumer Staples (0.55%).

Among the individual stocks, Dollarama Inc (1.74%), Canadian Tire Corporation (1.55%), Mda Space Ltd (6.76%), and Nfi Group Inc (2.74%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (1.04%), Materials (0.17%), IT (0.05%), and Utilities (0.02%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (1.89%), Cogeco Communications Inc (1.44%), Quebecor Inc (1.39%), and Stella Jones Inc (2.68%) were the notable losers.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (5.06%) and Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (4.09%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.