Canadian Stocks Edge Higher Following Trump's Comments On Gulf War

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks climbed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Middle East conflict yesterday propelled gold prices. Gains in metal-linked stocks pushed the market higher.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave ground initially but soon regained momentum to trade positively through the rest of the session before settling at 33,270.65, up by 81.33 points (or 0.25%).

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

The U.S.-Israel versus Iran war entered day number 11 today.

The Middle East conflict has been sending oil prices to levels unseen in recent years, leading to inflation concerns that have been weighing down on market indices globally.

While U.S. President Donald Trump refused to settle for any deal with Iran other than the unconditional surrender, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with PBS News that talks with the U.S. were no longer on Iran's agenda. Abbas also added that Iran would keep up its missile strikes.

The oil blockade through the Strait of Hormuz that started soon after the war began continues to hold, with vessel transit through the chokepoint completely coming to a halt.

Separately, air freight transport to the gulf has been crippled due to concerns of missile attacks, leaving many Arab nations with shortages in grocery and food products and other essentials.

Markets across the world declined as investors moved away to the U.S. dollar.

Inflation concerns left investors to wind up their expectations of any near-term interest rate cuts, both by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as major central banks of other nations, leading to gains in U.S. dollar value.

In a significant development yesterday, in an interview with reporter Weijia Jiang of CBS News, Trump commented that the war with Iran would end "very soon."

Trump added that Iran now has no navy, communications, or air force and that their missiles are scattering and drones were being blown up all over.

Insisting that the U.S. is "very far ahead of schedule" in ending the war, Trump reaffirmed that Iran has nothing left in a "military sense."

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would continue the fight as long as it is necessary.

Trump's comments revived the stock markets globally yesterday, with the TSX Composite rebounding from earlier losses.

Today, the Canadian index carried the momentum after gold prices gained more than 2.50% today leading to an uptrend in metal-linked stocks that pushed the index higher.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is slated to travel to Norway from March 13 to 15 and meet the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store to discuss bilateral relations on trade, investment, critical minerals, and aerospace.

Following this, Carney is scheduled to meet U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss defence and economy ties.

Today, there were no specific data releases in Canada on the economic front.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.17%), Financials (0.84%), Utilities (0.58%), Consumer Staples (0.40%), and Communication Services (0.19%).

Among the individual stocks, G Mining Ventures Corp (7.98%), Silvercorp Metals Inc (6.70%), Denison Mines Corp (5.78%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (4.79%), and Definity Financial Corporation (2.31%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (1.47%), Industrials (1.09%), Real Estate (0.54%), and Energy (0.45%).

Among the individual stocks, Shopify Inc (3.11%), Descartes Sys (3.09%), Thomson Reuters Corporation (7.03%), Waste Connections Inc (3.63%), and Colliers International Group Inc (4.92%) were the notable losers.

