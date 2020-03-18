US Markets

Canadian stocks drop as coronavirus concerns, oil weakness weigh

Ambar Warrick Reuters
March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continued to prompt selling in equities, while weakness in oil prices added to the pressure.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 410.13 points, or 3.23%, at 12,275.08. * Equities around the globe were sold off in spades as investors digested a swathe of recent stimulus measures to combat an economic slowdown. MKTS/GLOB

* The heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 6% as oil prices tumbled in the face of lower demand caused by social lockdowns. O/R

* On the TSX, 36 issues were higher, while 192 issues declined for a 5.33-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 58.37 million shares traded.

* Exchange Income EIF.TO fell 19.3%, the most on the TSX, after it withdrew its guidance for 2020. The second biggest decliner was Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, down 16%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tourmaline Oil TOU.TO, which jumped 8.1%, and MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO, which rose 6.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B BBDb.TO and Torc Oil & Gas TOG.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 91 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 6 new 52-week highs and 308 new lows, with total volume of 99.54 million shares.

