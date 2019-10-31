Canadian Stocks Drifting Lower On Trade Worries, Weak Economic Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was down in negative territory after a weak start Thursday morning, led by losses in energy and healthcare sections.

Uncertainty about a long-term deal between the U.S. and China and falling crude oil prices rendered the mood bearish. Investors were also digesting a slew of economic data and earnings reports from the U.S. and Canada.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 68.45 points, or 0.41%, at 16,432.98.

The Capped Energy Index shed about 2.8%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 6.5 to 7%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported third-quarter net earnings of C$187 million compared with a net loss from continuing operations of C$242 million a year earlier. The stock declined 3.4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) shares declined by about 2.7%. Net earnings were $1.035 billion ($0.67 per common share) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $1.812 billion ($1.12 per common share) in the prior year quarter, Suncor said.

In the healthcare space, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 4.7%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) were down 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) shares rose more than 6% after the company said it has reached an agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. Expected cash proceeds are $500 million plus the assumptions of liabilities.

Separately, Bombardier reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.04 compared to profit of $0.04, prior year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares soared nearly 18% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share from E&C of C$0.94 compared to C$0.71, prior year.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) reported third-quarter net loss of $44 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income $272 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year. The stock was down by about 1.1%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2019. The company now projects earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.48 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.65 to $1.70 per share on a sales decline in the low-single-digits.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.95 to $2.00 per share on sales growth in the mid-single-digit range. The stock was little changed from previous closing price.

In economic news, GDP grew 0.1% in August 2019, after stalling in the previous month. Economists expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in August.

The Industrial Product Price Index in Canada went down 0.1% month-over-month in September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous month.

The Raw Materials Price Index was unchanged in September of 2019, compared with August. Year-on-year, raw materials prices fell 5.3%.

