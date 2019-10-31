Markets

Canadian Stocks Drifting Lower On Trade Worries, Weak Economic Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was down in negative territory after a weak start Thursday morning, led by losses in energy and healthcare sections.

Uncertainty about a long-term deal between the U.S. and China and falling crude oil prices rendered the mood bearish. Investors were also digesting a slew of economic data and earnings reports from the U.S. and Canada.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 68.45 points, or 0.41%, at 16,432.98.

The Capped Energy Index shed about 2.8%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) lost 6.5 to 7%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported third-quarter net earnings of C$187 million compared with a net loss from continuing operations of C$242 million a year earlier. The stock declined 3.4%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) shares declined by about 2.7%. Net earnings were $1.035 billion ($0.67 per common share) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $1.812 billion ($1.12 per common share) in the prior year quarter, Suncor said.

In the healthcare space, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 4.7%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) were down 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) shares rose more than 6% after the company said it has reached an agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. Expected cash proceeds are $500 million plus the assumptions of liabilities.

Separately, Bombardier reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.04 compared to profit of $0.04, prior year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares soared nearly 18% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share from E&C of C$0.94 compared to C$0.71, prior year.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) reported third-quarter net loss of $44 million or $0.09 per share, compared to net income $272 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year. The stock was down by about 1.1%.

Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2019. The company now projects earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.48 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.65 to $1.70 per share on a sales decline in the low-single-digits.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.95 to $2.00 per share on sales growth in the mid-single-digit range. The stock was little changed from previous closing price.

In economic news, GDP grew 0.1% in August 2019, after stalling in the previous month. Economists expected GDP to grow by 0.2% in August.

The Industrial Product Price Index in Canada went down 0.1% month-over-month in September, after a 0.2% increase in the previous month.

The Raw Materials Price Index was unchanged in September of 2019, compared with August. Year-on-year, raw materials prices fell 5.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular