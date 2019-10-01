Canadian Stocks Drifting Lower On Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - After an early upmove, the Canadian stock market plunged sharply into the red Tuesday morning due to heavy selling in healthcare and energy sections.

Several shares from industrial and financial sectors too declined sharply on selling pressure.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 16,707.54, gaining nearly 50 points in the process, tumbled to 16,521.00, losing 132.27 points, or 0.82%.

Among the stocks in the healthcare section, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) declined 6.6%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) shed 5.2% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) lost 4.3%. CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) lost 1 to 1.4%.

In the energy section, Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) lost 1.6 to 3.2%.

In the financial space, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) lost 0.7 to 2%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) were also weak.

Industrial stocks Mullen Group (MTL.TO) and SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) lost 5% and 4.8%, respectively. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Finning International (FTT.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO) lost 2 to 3%.

Gold stocks moved higher. Detour Gold (DGC.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) gained 2.5 to 5.5%.

In the information technology space, Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) declined nearly 7%. Blackberry (BB.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO) were down 1 to 2.2%.

In economic news, Canada's real gross domestic product came in unchanged for the month of July.

Meanwhile, the seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in with a reading of 51.0 in September, up from 49.1 a month earlier.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.51, or 0.94%, at $51.56 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were rising $16.20, or 1.1%, at $1,489.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December gained $0.312, or 1.84%, at $17.310 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were lower by $0.0195, or 0.76%, at $2.5590 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.