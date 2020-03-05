Canadian Stocks Down Sharply On Coronavirus Jitters

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which opened on a weak note Thursday morning, continues to languish in negative territory a little past noon with several shares from across various sectors reeling under sustained selling pressure.

Worries about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy continue to weigh on sentiment despite global central banks reducing interest rates with the aim of stabilizing the economies.

Consumer discretionary stocks are down sharply, and the Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is down 2.63%. Financial, industrial, healthcare and energy shares the other prominent losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 16,503.76, is down 202.60 points, or 1.2%, at 16,576.93 about a quarter past noon.

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), the biggest loser in the consumer discretionary space, is down as much as 32%. Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) are lower by 3.2 to 4%.

In the financial space, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is down 3.4%, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) is declining 3%, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are down 2 to 3%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are also down sharply.

Among losers from other sectors, Cineplex (CGX.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are down 2.5 to 6%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 2.3%.

Despite the rate cut announcements from U.S., Canadian and Australian central banks and rising prospects for monetary easing by other major central banks, the mood in stock markets has turned bearish once again due to worries about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on ghe global economy.

According to reports, confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached more than 95,000 globally. Coronavirus infections in South Korea have jumped to more than 6,000, with the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention revealing that three more people died from the virus, bringing the total to 35.

Switzerland has also reported its first death from the virus, while the number of cases in Germany rose by 87 to 349. California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death in the state, where there are at least 53 confirmed cases.

