Canadian Stocks Down Marginally After Weak Start

After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian stock market regained some lost ground Tuesday morning and was down marginally at noon.

Worries about global economic slowdown following the downward revision in growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund and concerns over the impact of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in China rendered the mood weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 17,536.31 in early trades, was down 17.82 points, or 0.1%, at 17,579.57 a few minutes past noon.

On Monday, the index ended up 38.37 points, or 0.22%, at 17,597.39, after rising to a high of 17,620.19.

Information technology shares are moving higher, lifting the Capped Information Technology Index up by about 1.5%. Shares from utilities section are the other notable gainers.

Healthcare, energy and industrials shares are mostly down in negative territory. Materials, financial and consumer discretionary shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is up 3%, Constellation Software (CSU.TO) is rising 2.5% and Lightspeed Pos (LPSD.TO) is gaining 2%. Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO) are up 1 to 1.5%.

Energy shares Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Enerflex (EFX.TO) are down 2 to 3.5%.

In the healthcare space, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down nearly 4%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 1.5 to 1.8%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is rising about 1.75%.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada declined 0.6% to $57.0 billion in November, falling for the third consecutive month.

