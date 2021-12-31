Canadian Stocks Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian market is languishing in negative territory on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves ahead of a long weekend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 21,168.24, is down 95.16 points or 0.45% at 21,199.48 at noon.

Worries about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in several countries across the globe and weak crude oil prices set up a weak start for the market.

Energy stocks are off their early lows, but the market still remains in negative territory, weighed down by losses in healthcare, financial, technology and materials sections.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

Among the gainers, Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) is up 4.3%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), AutoCanada (ACQ.TO), Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are up 1.2 to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.