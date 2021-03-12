Canadian Stocks Close Roughly Flat After Recovery From Early Weakness

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks showed a significant recovery over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced well off its lows of the session to end the day up 6.75 points or less than a tenth of a percent at a new record closing high of 18,851.32.

Profit taking contributed to the early weakness on Bay Street, as some traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, reflecting optimism about the U.S. economy reopening after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1st.

The vaccine news combined with the new $1.9 trillion stimulus package led to hopes for a return to normalcy after a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting the roughly flat close by the broader market, most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves. Healthcare stocks saw some weakness after skyrocketing in the previous session.

In economic news, Statistics Canada released a report before the start of trading showing Canadian employment increased by 259,000 jobs in February, after falling by 266,000 jobs over the previous two months.

The report also showed the unemployment rate fell by 1.2 percentage points to 8.2 percent in February, the lowest rate since March 2020.

