Canadian Stocks Close Mostly Higher On Late-Day Strength

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction for much of the session on Wednesday, Canadian stocks moved to the upside following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index pulled back off its best levels going into the close but still ended the day up 95.09 points or 0.5 percent at 21,265.10.

The late-day strength in the markets came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to begin scaling back its asset purchases later this month.

The Fed said it plans to reduce its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by $15 billion per month, citing the substantial further progress the economy has made toward its goals of maximum employment and price stability.

The accompanying statement continuing to describe elevated inflation as "transitory" as well as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemed to alleviate fears the central bank would be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates.

In his post-meeting press conference, Powell stressed that the decision to begin tapering asset purchases does not reflect a direct signal regarding interest rate policy.

"We continue to articulate a different and more stringent test for the economic conditions that would need to be met before raising the federal funds rate," Powell said.

Powell argued there is still ground to cover to reach maximum employment both in terms of employment and participation.

Healthcare stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index spiking by 3.3 percent.

Real estate and consumer discretionary stocks also moved notably higher, while energy stocks fell amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

With crude for December delivery plummeting $3.05 to $80.86 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index slid by 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.