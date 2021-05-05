Canadian Stocks Close Mostly Higher Amid Rally By Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, Canadian stocks moved back to the upside during the trading day on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 122.71 points or 0.6 percent to 19,310.74, climbing back toward the record closing high set last week.

The strength on Bay Street came as energy stocks moved sharply higher despite a modest decrease by the price of crude oil.

While crude for June delivery edged down $0.06 to $65.63 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index soared by 2.7 percent.

The modest drop by the price of crude oil came even though a report showed a much bigger than expected weekly decline in U.S. crude oil inventories.

Materials stocks also showed a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index up by 1.2 percent.

The strength among gold stocks came amid an increase by the price of gold, with gold for June delivery climbing $8.30 to $1,784.30 an ounce.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) rose 0.9 percent after reporting first-quarter net income increased to $538 million from $400 million in the prior year. Earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.22.

The company posted adjusted net earnings of $0.29 per share in the first quarter, up from $0.16 in the prior year.

On the other hand, technology stocks showed a notable move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index down by 1.2 percent.

