Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Lower After Late-Day Pullback

May 05, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an early slump, Canadian stocks moved back to the downside in the latter part of the trading session on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced off its early lows to spend some of the day in positive territory but closed down 77.99 points or 0.3 percent at 24,953.52.

The early weakness on Bay Street may have reflected profit taking after the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended last Friday's trading at its best closing level in a month.

Renewed trade concerns also weighed on stocks after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 100 percent tariff on movies produced in foreign countries.

Trump also told reporters on Sunday that he has no plans to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, offsetting recent optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.

While the negative sentiment was partly offset by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing an unexpected increase by its reading on U.S. service sector activity in the month of April, selling pressure re-emerged in late-day trading.

Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index plunging by 2.7 percent.

The price of crude oil tumbled to its lowest closing level in over four years after members of OPEC+ agreed to increase output by another 411,000 barrels per day in June.

Healthcare stocks also saw substantial weakness on the day, while gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.

