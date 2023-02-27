Markets

Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Higher As Early Rally Fades

February 27, 2023 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday but gave back ground over the course of the session.

After reaching an early high of 20,373.97, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day up just 40.94 points or 0.2 percent at 20,260.13.

The early strength came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index continuing to regain ground after briefly dipping below 20,000 last Friday.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders continue to express concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Recent economic data has led to worries the Federal Reserve will raise rates more than currently anticipated and hold rates at an elevated level for an extended period.

The higher close on the day partly reflected strength among materials stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

Consumer discretionary and industrial stocks also saw some strength on the day, while healthcare and consumer staples stocks moved notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.