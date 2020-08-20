Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Higher After Seeing Initial Drop

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an initial move to the downside, Canadian stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before ending the day up 29.38 points or 0.2 percent at 16,606.76.

Technology stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 2.2 percent.

Big-name tech companies also helped lead the way higher on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching a new record closing high.

Notable strength was also visible among real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Real Estate Index.

On the other hand, energy stocks saw significant weakness on the day amid a decrease by the price of crude oil.

With crude for September delivery falling $0.35 to $42.58 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index slid by 1.5 percent.

