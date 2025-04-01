Canadian Stocks Close Moderately Higher After Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - Following the upward move seen over the course of the previous session, Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing up 115.78 points or 0.5 percent at 25,033.28.

The volatility on the day came as traders continue to express uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies ahead of the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

A report from the Washington Post this morning said White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of around 20 percent on most imports to the U.S.

However, the Washington Post noted White House advisers cautioned that several options are on the table and no final decision has been made.

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader market, most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves.

Technology and energy stocks saw some strength, however, while telecom and healthcare stocks showed notable moves to the downside.

