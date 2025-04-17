Markets

Canadian Stocks Close Moderately Higher After Early Volatility

April 17, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy session modestly higher, Canadian stocks saw further upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spent morning trading bouncing back and forth across the unchanged before spending the afternoon hovering in positive territory.

The index ended the day up 86.02 points or 0.4 percent at 24,192.81, continuing to recover from the eight-month closing low set last Tuesday.

The higher close on Bay Street partly reflected continued strength among energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 2.2 percent amid a continued surge by the price of crude oil.

Crude for May delivery spiked $2.21 or 3.5 percent to $64.68 a barrel amid ongoing concerns about Iranian oil exports.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S will continue to apply pressure on Iran after imposing new sanctions on Chinese importers of Iranian crude oil on Wednesday.

Telecom, healthcare and real estate stocks also saw considerable strength, while gold stocks moved to the downside along with the price of the precious metal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.