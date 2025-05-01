Markets

Canadian Stocks Close Choppy Trading Session Modestly Lower

May 01, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index eventually ended the day down 46.13 points or 0.2 percent at 24,795.55, adding to the modest loss posted in the previous session.

The modestly lower close on Bay Street came amid substantial weakness among gold stocks, as the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index plunged by 3.4 percent

The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, which plunged to its lowest levels in over two weeks.

Telecom and consumer staples stocks also saw significant weakness, giving back ground after showing strong moves to the upside over the course of the previous session.

On the other hand, energy stocks saw some strength on the day amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, partly offsetting the weakness in the aforementioned sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.