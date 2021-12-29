Canadian Stocks Climbing To Best Levels In A Month

(RTTNews) - With trading resuming following the long holiday weekend, Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 149.38 points or 0.7 percent at 21,379.06 after reaching its best intraday level in a month.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way higher, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index surging up by 3.1 percent.

The rally by energy stocks comes as the price of crude oil for February delivery is jumping $1.09 to $77.07 a barrel.

Crude oil prices have shown a notable move to the upside after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by more than expected last week.

The report showed crude oil inventories slid by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended December 24, exceeding economist estimates for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories also fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories declined by 1.7 million barrels.

Financial and consumer discretionary stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while healthcare stocks have bucked the uptrend and moved sharply lower.

