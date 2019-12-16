Canadian Stocks Climbing Back Toward Record Highs

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading moderately higher, Canadian stocks have seen some further upside during trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has advanced 80.93 points or 0.5 percent to 17,084.06, climbing back toward the record highs set late last month.

Traders continue to react positively to last week's news that the U.S. and China have finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.

The agreement, announced by U.S. and Chinese officials last Friday, includes suspending planned tariffs on Chinese goods as well as scaling back existing tariffs in exchange for Chinese structural reforms and purchases of U.S. goods.

The trade deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details about the agreement.

Additionally, the agreement does not completely end the U.S.-China trade war, as some tariffs will remain in place as negotiators begin phase two talks.

Energy stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances amid optimism about the outlook for demand, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 1.3 percent.

Telecom, utilities, and technology stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while healthcare stocks have moved to the downside.

