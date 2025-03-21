News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Stocks Climb Off Worst Levels But Close Mostly Lower

March 21, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, Canadian stocks saw some further downside during trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained ground after an early slump but still closed down 91.75 points or 0.4 percent at 24,968.49.

The weakness on Bay Street came amid ongoing concerns about the economic outlook along with rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from Statistics Canada showing Canadian retail sales fell by 0.6 percent in January, led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Statistics Canada said core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, dipped by 0.2 percent in January.

Telecom stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Telecom Index down by 1.9 percent.

Materials and industrial stocks also saw notable weakness, while some strength was visible among healthcare stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.