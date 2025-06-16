Markets

Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back To New Record Highs

June 16, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen during last Friday's session, Canadian stocks have moved back to the upside during trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is climbing 130.58 points or 0.5 percent to 26,634.93, more than offsetting the previous session's loss to reach a new record intraday high.

The strength on Bay Street comes despite the ongoing clash between Israel and Iran, as traders appear optimistic the conflict will remain relatively contained.

A report from the Wall Street Journal citing Middle Eastern and European officials said Iran has been urgently signaling that it seeks an end to hostilities and resumption of talks over its nuclear programs.

Technology stocks are leading the way higher after falling sharply last Friday, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 1.7 percent.

Financial and consumer discretionary stocks are also seeing strength on the day, while energy stocks are giving back ground along with the price of crude oil.

Crude for July delivery is tumbling $2.35 to $70.63 a barrel after spiking $4.94 to $72.98 a barrel last Friday after Israel launched its initial airstrikes against Iran.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.