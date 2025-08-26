Markets

Canadian Stocks Bounce Back To New Record High

August 26, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 169.94 points or 0.6 percent to 28,339.88, more than offsetting yesterday's loss to reach a new record closing high.

Gold stocks helped lead the way higher amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index surging by 1.8 percent.

Significant strength also emerged among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.

Industrial stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while weakness among consumer staples and healthcare stocks limited the upside for the broader markets.

Traders were also looking ahead to earnings news from Nvidia, with the AI darling due to report its second quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.