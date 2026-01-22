Canadian Stocks Advance As Trump's Renewed Tariff Threats Fade Out

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks climbed on Thursday after markets reacted positively following U.S. President Donald Trump's reassurance that the U.S. will neither use force to acquire Greenland from Denmark nor hit the EU with new tariffs.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive through the session before settling at 33,002.70, up by 151.17 points (or 0.46%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Hours after his keynote address at the World Economic Forum yesterday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he had finalized a "framework" deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland as well as security in the Arctic.

Trump added that there was now no need for the U.S. to impose any additional tariffs on the EU.

Trump's softer stance gave a breather to investors who stayed away from risk assets amid concerns of increasing trade uncertainty after Trump's refusal to go back on acquiring Greenland.

Further, during his speech at the WEF, Trump reassured that the U.S. would not use force to claim Greenland which renewed the momentum.

Days before, Trump had threatened to impose 10% tariff on eight EU nations beginning February 1 if they oppose his Greenland pursuit. He also warned about the possibility of increasing the tariffs to 25% by June 1 if the standoff persists until then.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney opposed Trump's Greenland moves and criticized the tariff threats.

On Tuesday, in his hard-hitting speech at the World Economic Forum, Carney criticized American hegemony and the disruption caused in global trade due to U.S. tariffs.

Carney also stressed that the "rules-based international order" is fading and called for the "middle powers" to adapt, unite, and work against "big powers" which uses economic integration to coerce other nations. Carney's speech drew a rare standing ovation.

Not taking Carney's speech lightly, Trump responded by pointing out that Canada receives many "freebies" from the U.S. for which Carney should be thankful and added that Canada lives because of the U.S.

This verbal spat between the two leaders at a global forum has increased concerns of further deterioration in the U.S.-Canada bilateral ties.

Since August 2025, Canadian exports have been suffering 35% tariffs on their exports to the U.S. Trump had already closed all doors on pursuing trade talks with Canada.

The chances of the U.S. renewing the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade pact also appear slim after Trump had earlier hinted at U.S. withdrawal.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business' Barometer long-term index today slipped slightly to 59.5 in January 2026, just below December's three-year high of 59.9.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that new housing prices in Canada fell by 0.2% month-on-month in December 2025 after being flat in the previous month, matching market estimates.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.24%), Communication Services (1.26%), Healthcare (1.26%), and Industrials (0.66%).

Among the individual stocks, Seabridge Gold Inc (12.62%), Discovery Silver Corp (12.21%), New Gold Inc (11.98%), Ssr Mining Inc (11.97%), and Quebecor Inc (2.74%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.04%), Utilities (0.11%), Energy (1.29%), and IT (1.69%).

Among the individual stocks, Dye & Durham Ltd (10.13%), Celestica Inc (6.55%), Baytex Energy Corp (5.88%), and Vermillion Energy Inc (4.44%) were the notable losers.

