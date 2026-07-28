Canadian Stocks Advance As Tech Sector Gains Offset Materials, Energy Losses

(RTTNews) - Extending the gains from the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as sharp declines in the materials and energy sectors were offset by positivity in the IT sector while investors focused on U.S.-Iran negotiations ahead of an interest rate announcement in the U.S.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum later to trade positive throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,749.70, up by 181.56 points (or 0.51%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on monetary policy will conclude tomorrow at the end of which the Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will announce the interest rates.

A majority of market participants are expecting the rates to be held at the current 3.50% to 3.75% level.

The ongoing Middle East tensions continued to offer safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar.

A slump in crude oil prices pulled the energy sector down sharply. The easing oil-linked inflation concerns have widened the possibility for the Fed to adopt a softer monetary policy.

Consequently, gold prices also tumbled, pressuring the gold-linked materials sector on the downside.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged yesterday that the U.S. and Iran were involved in negotiations. Stating that he had enough time to decide on Iran, Trump optimistically remarked that he expected a positive outcome.

Trump did not rule out returning to a military campaign if the current diplomatic outreach is not utilized by Iran to resolve the mutual dispute.

Despite Trump's claims, Iran denied being involved in any kind of talks with the U.S. Iran admitted to being involved in discussions with Oman and Saudi Arabia separately regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz but ruled the U.S. involvement anywhere in the picture.

Technology firm Celestica's (CLS) Q2 2026 profits exceeded estimates. The revenue stood at $4.70 billion, up 62.40% year over year. The adjusted Earnings Per Share came at $2.54, up 83.00% from a year earlier. Backed by stronger sales and earnings, the numbers beat the consensus estimate.

Supported by the better-than-forecast results from Celestica, information technology stocks moved on the upside.

Investors are focused on the ongoing July 28-29 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the second meeting headed by Warsh. Since December, the Fed has left rates unchanged in the 3.50% to 3.75% range.

Currently, markets are pricing in a 28.30% chance of a quarter-point rate hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

On the domestic front, Canadian investors are awaiting how the trade negotiations with the U.S pans out in the coming days.

On Friday, new duties of 10% that the U.S. administration applied to Canada along with several other countries over alleged force-labor violations came into effect.

Separately, the 50% tariff that the U.S. levied on July 20 on several Canadian goods including dairy products, furniture, seeds, clothing, etc., are set to take effect on August 19.

These tariffs would apply on roughly $20 billion of imports into the U.S. from Canada which is about 5.20% of the $382 billion worth of goods which Canada exports to the U.S.

Last week, the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney assured to intensify talks with the U.S. before the August 19 deadline.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (5.14%), Communication Services (2.61%), Consumer Staples (1.98%), Consumer Discretionary (1.38%), Financials (1.12%), Real Estate (1.06%), and Industrials (0.38%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (9.49%), Constellation Software Inc (6.45%), Air Canada (6.23%), Descartes Sys (6.16%), Kinaxis Inc (6.02%), and Rogers Communications Inc (5.87%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.09%), Healthcare (0.30%), Energy (1.02%), and Materials (1.62%).

Among the individual stocks, Transalta Corporation (5.02%), Capital Power Corporation (3.32%), Superior Plus Corp (1.71%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.04%), Athabasca Oil Corp (3.95%), and Enerflex Ltd (3.71%) were the notable losers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.