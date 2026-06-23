Canadian Stocks Advance Amid U.S. Rate-Hike Concerns, Decline In Gold, Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks inched lower on Tuesday, partially offsetting the gains from yesterday's session, as the decline in oil-linked energy sector due to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the tumble in gold-linked materials sectors due to high U.S. interest rate concerns pulled down the index.

After opening well below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum earlier but then gave ground to trade lower throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,927.38, down by 74.80 points (or 0.21%).

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the consumer staples sector leading the pack.

Recently, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its decision to maintain interest rates in the current 3.50% to 3.75% range. The Fed's Dot Plot indicated that a majority of policymakers anticipate at least one rate hike this year.

Following this,global marketparticipants redrew their expectations on their respective central bank's trajectories.

Last Friday, for the first time in three years, Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions lowered the capital requirements for the country's largest banks in order to provide them with more flexibility in lending and boost the domestic push for defense spending, critical infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Canada's six largest banks will hold around $74 billion in excess capital, according to this new decision. However, yesterday the data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the Consumer Price Index increased 1.00% percent in May over the previous month and rose to 3.20% year on year, a 29-month high.

On a month-on-month basis, core consumer prices in Canada increased 0.60% in May, and on a year-on-year basis, it edged up to 2.20%.

Economists are of the opinion that the hotter-than-expected numbers have complicated the outlook for Bank of Canada.

The Bank of Canada left the target for its benchmark overnight rate steady at 2.25% in its June meeting. The Bank Rate and the Deposit Rate were maintained at 2.50% and 2.20% respectively

Investors now adopt a "wait and watch" approach following fresh inflationary concerns.

On the geopolitical front, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran last Wednesday which was followed by the first round of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland that concluded positively, U.S. President Donald Trump today stated that 19 million barrels of oil flowed out of the Strait of Hormuz yesterday.

The Strait of Hormuz which remained shut since the U.S.-Iran war began was reopened after the MoU was signed.

Trump also reaffirmed that Iran agreed to allow highest level nuclear inspections. However, Iran's U.N. Envoy Ali Bahreini refuted the claim and noted that discussions on Iran's nuclear programs will happen only in the next stage.

Though Trump confirmed the lifting of U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, he did not call off U.S. forces stationed near Iran.

Economists are of the opinion that a clear picture shall emerge only after the final deal is signed at the end of 60-day talks.

Last week, a spokesperson for Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed that Canadian officials will meet their Mexican and American counterparts on July 1 for the first trilateral meeting to review the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on free trade.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico has formed a common front with Canada on the future of CUSMA deal.

The high-stakes deal is crucial for Canadian exports and domestic economy. Trump has sent conflicting signals after first threatening not to renew the deal but later stating he may sign it.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Staples (4.09%), Communication Services (1.23%), Utilities (0.89%), Industrials (0.62%), Healthcare (0.62%), and Real Estate (0.37%).

Among the individual stocks, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (11.68%), Hydro One Limited (1.73%), Brookfield Infra Partners (1.56%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.02%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (0.36%), Consumer Discretionary (0.38%), and Materials (4.38%).

Among the individual stocks, G Mining Ventures Corp (9.62%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (8.81%), Ero Copper Corp (8.54%), Aritzia Inc (3.79%), and Celestica Inc (6.40%) were the notable losers.

Open Text Corporation (6.10%) and Thomson Reuters Corporation (5.84%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.