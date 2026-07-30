Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Surge In Gold Prices, Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - Partially rebounding from yesterday's slump, Canadian stocks edged higher on Thursday, supported by a surge in gold prices pushing the gold-linked materials sector sharply higher while U.S. forces concluded a wave of strikes on Iran.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost momentum early in the session. However, it gained ground late afternoon to trade positive throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,505.84, up by 172.06 points (or 0.49%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

U.S. Central Command announced completing a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to attempts by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to destroy U.S. bases in Jordan.

Despite wanting to hit Iran harder, yesterday U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had allowed talks to continue. However, so far no positive signals have emerged from the ongoing negotiations to boost market sentiments.

Yesterday, the U.S. Federal Reserve held the benchmark rates at the current 3.50% to 3.75% range, citing the need to curb inflation.

On July 15, the Bank of Canada left its overnight rate unchanged at 2.25%.

The minutes of meeting from the central bank's interest rate decision on July 15 was released yesterday. The minutes showed that the governors were divided on their estimates on the economic recovery.

While the Governing Council was confident about a rebound in GDP growth in the second quarter, some members expressed doubts and preferred to closely monitor upcoming data releases.

The Canadian economy is facing dual resistance from the prevailing uncertainty in the Middle East as well as the tariff war that Trump initiated.

Increasing the rates to balance the effect of rising oil prices could hurt the economy. However, if the central bank lowers rates to boost growth, it could trigger a spike in inflation.

On July 1, the U.S. administration refused to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and chose to extend it until 2036 but with a mandatory annual review.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney did not rule out retaliation though he preferred to wait for the outcome from the ongoing negotiations with the U.S.

Trump explicitly stated that he did not care about the CUSMA deal. He remarked that the agreement was more important to Canada and Mexico than the U.S.

After an earlier-imposed temporary 10% global tariff expired, last Friday, a new set of tariffs on Canadian exports took effect. The U.S. levied the 10% duties on Canada and nearly 60 other countries over alleged forced-labor violations. Another fresh set of 50% duties are set to take effect from August 19.

Further, accusing the Canadian government of willful negligence over the spreading fires in Canadian forests and the emanating fumes which pollute the U.S. air quality, Trump threatened to tax Canada further.

Canadian business houses are anticipating the government's response to the wave of U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump.

On the business front, Vermilion Energy (VET) released its Q2 2026 earnings result which notably exceeded estimates. The revenue increased to $554.34 million, 18.10% above forecasts. Earnings per share stood at $0.88, up from the predicted $0.2803.

Kinross Gold (KGC) released its Q2 2026 earnings posting a mixed report. While the revenue came in at $2.24 billion, below the forecast of $2.32 billion (lower by around 3%), the earnings stood at $0.71 per share which matched estimates.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (4.06%), Materials (3.08%), Energy (1.19%), Financials (1.18%), Consumer Discretionary (0.39%), and Utilities (0.12%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (28.51%), Perpetua Resoources Corp (9.11%), Energy Fuels Inc (8.63%), Teck Resources Limited (8.24%), Centerra Gold Inc (7.18%), Ero Copper Corp (6.74%), and Vermilion Energy Inc (5.57%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Real Estate (0.69%), Consumer Staples (1.13%), IT (1.42%), Communication Services (2.10%), and Industrials (2.77%).

Among the individual stocks, Bombardier Inc (7.90%), Thomson Reuters Corporation (7.33%), Boyd Group Services Inc (6.54%), Tfi International Inc (5.05%), and Telus Corporation (3.64%) were the notable losers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.