Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Surge In Energy Sector As Oil Prices Increase

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked higher on Tuesday amid a jump in the oil-linked energy sector due to renewed Middle East tensions and a plunge in the gold-linked materials sector due to the strengthening U.S. dollar. Persisting concerns over the U.S. refusal to renew Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade held back investors from making big moves.

After opening a little higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost momentum soon and remained volatile throughout the session but gained ground later before settling at 35,272.59, up by 60.27 points (or 0.17%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Crude oil prices declined sharply since June 17 when the U.S. and Iran signed a short-term Memorandum of Understanding to end their conflict.

Following the MoU, Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf resumed, leading to the easing of oil-and-energy supply-related concerns.

Today, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center announced three separate incidents of attacks on tankers across the Strait of Hormuz.

In the first attack, a Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat loaded with Liquified Natural Gas, sailing south along the Omanian waters was struck on its port side by an unknown projectile, nearly eight nautical miles east of Limah in Oman.

According to the Associated Press, another oil tanker was hit on its left side while exiting the Omani-Emirati border while one more ship was struck by a drone off Oman. Sustaining only minor damages, these two vessels navigated towards their respective destinations.

These incidents sparked concerns of re-escalation in the Middle East with growing fears of U.S. retaliation and Iranian counter-retaliation which could once again block shipping movements. Crude oil prices soared and oil-linked energy stocks surged.

In June, the U.S. Federal Reserve's Dot Plot revealed that while many policymakers expected the rates to continue higher throughout the year, some expected a hike in the near-term.

While the recent U.S. payrolls numbers showed weakness in the jobs market, investors are awaiting the Fed's June month minutes of meeting to gain a more clear picture on Fed's policy outlook.

Gold prices edged lower due to strengthening dollar and gold-linked materials sector plummeted today.

Yesterday, the quarterly Business Outlook survey released by the Bank of Canada revealed that business leaders expected inflation to stay above 3.00% over the coming year though concerns of inflation reduced after the signing of U.S.-Iran MoU.

In Canada, yesterday, the Purchasing Managers' Index revealed a contraction in the services sector.

On top of all this, the U.S. administration's refusal to renew the high-stakes Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade continues to concern Canadian investors. The deal continues to hold but only with mandatory active reviews every year.

After U.S. President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on Canada last year, around 90% of Canadian goods sent to the U.S. remained duty-free, protected by CUSMA.

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$4.24 billion in May.

Exports rose by 0.90% to a record high of $77.10 billion and imports edged down 0.20% month-over-month to C$72.86 billion.

Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.20 in June from 58.20 of the previous month, missing market expectations of 59.10.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.03%), Communication Services (1.45%), Consumer Staples (1.04%), IT (0.88%), and Real Estate (0.71%).

Among the individual stocks, Spartan Delta Corp (4.14%), Arc Resources Ltd (4.01%), Paramount Resources Ltd (3.91%), Rogers Communications Inc (3.15%), and Loblaw CO (2.19%) were the prominent gainers.

Healthcare, Financials, Industrials, and Utilities were the other sectors that gained anywhere from 0.17% to 0.68%.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.36%) and Materials (3.37%).

Among the individual stocks, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (10.25%), Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (7.90%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (7.78%), Ngex Minerals Ltd (6.58%), and Magna International Inc (2.00%) were the notable losers.

South Bow Corporation (4.26%) and Methanex Corp (4.76%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.