Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Gains In Gold-Linked Metal Stocks

(RTTNews) - After ending Tuesday's session modestly higher, Canadian stocks edged higher on Thursday as rise in gold prices supported materials sector and lifted the index while investors refrained from big moves after U.S. refusal to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

Notably, Canadian markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Canada Day Holiday.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum but gave ground but managed to inch higher before settling at 34,966.67, up by 109.68 points (or 0.31%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

On the trade front, yesterday, after a virtual meeting with Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that the U.S. administration does not wish to extend the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade for another 16 years.

As a result, the pact now remains in place for another 10 years but with annual reviews until it expires.

Though the agreement holds until 2036, Canadian exporters are concerned of tough postures by the U.S. during the upcoming negotiations on amending the agreement.

While Mexico is set to go for the third official round of negotiations with the U.S. around July 20, no information is available on the next Canada-U.S. meeting.

Nearly 90% of Canadian exports to the U.S. are sent through CUSMA route, and thereby, the exporters avail exemption from the high tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump imposed last year on Canada.

Amid the prevailing uncertainty on how the trade ties would progress, investors held back big moves.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index held at 53.00 in June, little changed from 52.90 in May, pointing to a third straight month of solid expansion in factory activity.

In the U.S. in observance of July 4, Independence Day, the U.S. markets will remain closed on July 3, and hence, the jobs report was released today, a day prior.

Data from the Labor Department revealed that the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 from the previous week in the last full week of June, the lowest in five weeks, and below market expectations of 220,000.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.20% in June, down from 4.30% in May and below expectations. The number of unemployed fell by 213,000 to 7,090,000 while total employment declined by 507,000 to 162,260,000.

Data released by the U.S Bureau of Statistics today revealed that the U.S. economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, far below a downwardly revised 129,000 in May and forecasts of 110,000.

Experts are concerned about the slow jobs growth in June and have trimmed their expectations for a near-term interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

With the U.S. dollar under pressure after the data release, gold prices soared.

Gold-linked metal stocks in the materials sector supported the index on the upside.

In the Middle East, the U.S. and Iran concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha, Qatar. Though no concrete announcement on resolution of disputes was made, both teams are meeting again after the cremation of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The optimism from these developments were overshadowed by disagreements over the control of Strait of Hormuz. While Iran continues to assert its authority and the possibility to collect toll in future, the U.S. leaders have been reiterating that the channel will remain free for all after the final deal is made.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.49%), Real Estate (2.24%), Healthcare (1.30%), Energy (0.51%), and IT (0.41%).

Among the individual stocks, B2Gold Corp (8.46%), Ssr Mining Inc (8.28%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (8.11%), Discovery Silver Corp (7.67%), and Colliers International Group Inc (4.97%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (0.36%), Utilities (0.19%), Financials (0.53%), Consumer Discretionary (0.65%), Consumer Staples (0.69%), and Communication Services (1.66%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (3.60%), Loblaw CO (2.28%), Brp Inc (5.37%), Linamar Corp (5.00%), Magna International Inc (4.77%), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (1.84%) were the notable losers.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (9.29%) and Aecon Group Inc (8.74%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.