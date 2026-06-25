Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Fresh Tensions In Gulf, U.S. Inflation Data Release

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Thursday, partially offsetting the previous two sessions of losses, as investors assessed the developments in the U.S.-Iran talks against today's fresh attack on a cargo ship across the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, benign U.S. inflation numbers moderated U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike concerns.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 34,850.21, up by 114.12 points (or 0.33%).

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Over the past few days, after the signing of U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, Middle East tensions lowered and following the reopening of Strait of Hormuz, oil prices declined.

Today, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations center announced that a Singapore-flagged container, Ever Lovely, traveling through a new U.N. backed route was struck by an unknown projectile on the starboard side. The attack came 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, in Oman's Musandam exclave.

Though no casualties or environmental damages were reported, the ship sustained damage to its bridge. Following this, UKMTO advised vessels to pass through this area with caution.

Iranian military had earlier threatened ships not to travel through the strait without its permission.

As a result, oil prices surged and oil-linked energy sector advanced higher.

In the U.S., on a month-on-month basis, the PCE index rose 0.40% in May lower than market forecasts of a 0.50% advance, and year-over-year, it increased 4.10% in May, matching market expectations.

The U.S. economy expanded at an annualized 2.10% in Q1 2026, revised up from 1.60% in the second estimate, and above 0.50% in Q4 2025.

With U.S. interest rate hike concerns lowering, as gold prices edged higher and gold-linked mining stocks and the materials sectors climbed sharply

On June 10, the Bank of Canada announced maintaining its interest rate steady at 2.25%.

The Minutes of Meeting indicated that top six senior policymakers concurred that the measure was sufficient to balance inflation and a struggling economy which shrank for two consecutive quarters.

While Statistics Canada stated that annual rate of inflation climbed to 3.20% in May, up from 2.80% in April, Macklem stated that there was no generalized inflation.

In its summer outlook report, Deloitte Canada stated that towards the end of 2026, Canada's economy is set to bounce with growth expected to hit 0.70%. The report anticipated growth rebounding to 2.00% in 2027.

The analysis factored in that Canada maintains relatively tariff-free access to the U.S. market.

Canadian exporters are currently circumventing the U.S.-imposed tariffs by sending their products through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement route.

The CUSMA deal is coming up for a renewal by July 1. Set to expire in 2036, a renewal extends its life until 2042.

Countries can now walk out of the pact giving a six-month's notice. While Canada wants an extension, U.S. President Donald Trump is disinterested to continue the arrangement even though he has allowed negotiations.

A failure to extend the deal would hit the confidence of Canadian exporters.

After a telephonic call with Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada will work with the U.S. and Mexico to modernize the trilateral trade deal.

On the data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no major releases.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.17%), Industrials (1.16%), Healthcare (1.15%), Consumer Discretionary (0.55%), and Financials (0.35%).

Among the individual stocks, Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.50%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (4.62%), Endeavour Silver Corp (4.11%), and Canadian National Railway Co (3.51%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Staples (0.02%), Communication Services (1.23%), and IT (1.31%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (2.22%), Dye and Durham Limited (8.07%), Constellation Software Inc (3.65%), Computer Modelling Group (3.64%), and Shopify Inc (2.58%) were the notable losers.

Jamieson Wellness Inc (10.41%) and Blackberry Limited (19.25%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.