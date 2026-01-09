Canadian Stocks Advance, Aided By Gains In Mining, Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks moved higher on Friday as price gains in gold and crude oil lifted mining and energy stocks, which led to the rise in broader market while investors dissected employment data from Canada and the U.S.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at a new record closing high of 32,612.93, up by 234.29 points, (or 0.72%).

Ten of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in December 2025 from 6.5% in the previous month, above market expectations of 6.6%.

Employment was little changed, rising by 8,200 jobs in December 2025 following three consecutive monthly increases totaling 181,000 from September to November. Labor force participation rose 0.3 percentage points to 65.4% in December.

This data could impact the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later this month.

Last month, the BoC held interest rates steady at 2.25%, as Governor Tiff Macklem announced that the rates were "at about the right level."

The Canadian labor market is facing headwinds from the U.S. "tariff war."

In 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped Canadian exports to the U.S. with 35% tariffs and added more pain to the economy when he abruptly halted all trade negotiations with Canada.

Trump further hit Canada hard when he indicated that the U.S. may withdraw from the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (or CUSMA), a free-trade pact, that gave some leverage for Canadian exporters to circumvent the 35% tariff route.

Separately, the legality of the tariffs imposed by Trump early this year invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 1977, is under legal scrutiny by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump's tariffs were challenged by several business houses and 12 states in the U.S.

The court's website earlier indicated that it had set Friday as an Opinion Day on the high-profile case. However, the court postponed its decision today, leaving the case unresolved, at least for now.

Economic uncertainty for major U.S. trading partners like Canada and India, which have yet to sign a trade deal with the U.S., will continue to linger as they have to wait for more clarity on whether Trump's measures will be upheld or overturned.

Looking to double Canada's non-U.S. exports over the next 10 years, Prime Minister Mark Carney is frantically exploring marketplaces outside the U.S. for Canadian products and services.

Carney is set to become the first PM to visit China since the 2017, when he travels the country from January 13 through 17. The relationship between the two nations fractured recently on trade-related issues and Carney is attempting a rapprochement.

Carney will also attend the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting from January 19 through 21 in Davos, Switzerland.

In the U.S. data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today revealed an increase of 50,000 jobs (below forecasts of 60,000) in December 2025, less than a downwardly revised 56,000 jobs in November.

The unemployment rate edged down to 4.4% in December 2025 from a revised 4.5% in November, with the number of unemployed falling by 278,000 to 7.50 million and employment increasing by 232,000 to 163.99 million.

Experts feel that the U.S. Federal Reserve may leave rates unchanged at its upcoming month-end FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.88%), Materials (1.82%), Real Estate (1.16%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.82%).

Among the individual stocks, Terravest Capital Inc (6.73%), Headwater Exploration Inc (3.15%), Suncor Energy Inc (2.64%), Endeavour Silver Corp (9.39%), West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (6.96%), and First Majestic Silver Corp (6.09%) were the prominent gainers.

Utilities, Financials, Communication Services, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and IT were the other sectors that gained anywhere from 0.25% to 0.81%.

Healthcare (1.94%) was the only major sector that lost in today's trading.

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (4.35%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (1.41%), Chartwell Retirement Residences (0.98%), and Sienna Senior Living Inc (0.76%) were the notable losers.

