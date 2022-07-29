Canadian Stocks: Tilray, Canopy Light up Cannabis Sector, Bausch Halved By U.S. Court Ruling

Canadian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking their counterparts to the south while remaining busy with their earnings reports to digest, and they kept a keen eye on North American economic data.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day up 202.15 points, or 1.05%, at 19,456.71.

It wasn't all good news, as Bausch Health (CA:BHC) shares dove more than 50% before it was halted. The stock reacted to a Delaware federal district court judge ruling that some patents for its Xifaxan irritable bowel syndrome treatment are invalid.

"We are disappointed with today's development. We strongly disagree with any conclusion that our patents are not valid and intend to file an appeal to any such order," said Thomas Appio, Bausch's Chief chief executive. "As a leader in gastrointestinal health, protecting our intellectual property is essential to our ability to continue to develop innovative therapies. We intend to vigorously pursue all available options to challenge any final ruling while continuing to drive growth and innovation for our XIFAXAN franchise."

The shares were trading at their lowest closing price since 1995, when halted.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CA:CP) said high fuel costs caused a loss at the company despite a jump in revenue. Its shares closed up one percent. It said grain shipments were improving as the world struggled with shortages and export issues tied to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Saying they appeared to be improving. Shares closed 1.03 percent higher.

The company said that it continues to progress with its combination with Kansas City Southern (US:KSU), which remains subject to the approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

Among other shares, Cenovus (CA:CVE) rose almost four percent to $24.56 after reporting results well above comparable ones a year ago. a 3.94 percent gain at $24.56 after it reported revenue and net earnings soared in its second quarter thanks to high oil prices. It added that it had been protected from harsh inflation exposure because of its long term contracts.

Wheaton Precious Metals shares rose 1.42% in the mining sector for their third consecutive gain despite bullion's recent slide.

Canadian cannabis shares caught fire too. Shares of producer Canopy Growth (CA:WEED) climbed almost five percent today. And, Tilray Brands (CA:TLRY) rose in Toronto more than 11% after it said revenue rose 8% to $153.3 million, while a noncash, $378.2 created a loss. But the company expects $70 to $80 million in adjusted EBITDA charges million in the period, which resulted in a loss. Looking ahead, Tilray said it expects to generate between $70 million and $80 million in adjusted Ebitda and be free cash flow-positive in its operating bus with positive cash flow this year.

And CEO Irwin Simon threw in a sweetener when he told The Wall Street Journal after the results that Germany, which has legalized marijuana, could be a great market opportunity for Tilray, worth up to $1 billion. It already has a twenty percent market share in Germany. "We need to see one country in the EU from an adult-use [perspective] before seeing a domino effect among the rest of the countries," Simon told the Journal.

By Greg Morcroft for Fintel.

