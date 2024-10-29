News & Insights

Stocks

Canadian Solar’s Revenue Growth Driven by Energy Storage

October 29, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has released an update.

Canadian Solar’s CSI Solar Co. reported a third-quarter operating revenue of 12.22 billion yuan and a net profit of 0.72 billion yuan, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous quarter. The company continues to leverage its strong position in utility-scale energy storage and advanced manufacturing, with North American shipments accounting for over 30% of its module sales. Despite some year-over-year declines, Canadian Solar maintains a positive cash flow and is committed to technological innovation with a significant number of patents.

For further insights into CSIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.