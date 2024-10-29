Canadian Solar’s Revenue Growth Driven by Energy Storage

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has released an update.

Canadian Solar’s CSI Solar Co. reported a third-quarter operating revenue of 12.22 billion yuan and a net profit of 0.72 billion yuan, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous quarter. The company continues to leverage its strong position in utility-scale energy storage and advanced manufacturing, with North American shipments accounting for over 30% of its module sales. Despite some year-over-year declines, Canadian Solar maintains a positive cash flow and is committed to technological innovation with a significant number of patents.

