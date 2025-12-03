Canadian Solar Wins Tillbridge Solar and Battery Storage Project in UK

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ recently stated that its Recurrent Energy unit has received a Development Consent Order (“DCO”) for the Tillbridge solar and battery energy storage project in Lincolnshire, England.



The project will integrate 800 megawatts (MW) of solar PV with a 500 MW/1,000 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage. Granted by the UK Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the DCO represents a key milestone in Recurrent Energy’s UK growth strategy.

Benefits of CSIQ’s Project

The facility is expected to generate about 857.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean electricity annually, enough to power nearly 300,000 UK homes. Over its lifetime, it is projected to avoid more than 15 million tons of CO2 emissions.



The Tillbridge project will deliver both national and local benefits by strengthening the UK’s supply of reliable, secure, low-carbon energy while providing environmental and community enhancements. Once operational, it will rank among the largest hybrid solar-plus-storage facilities in the United Kingdom.

CSIQ’s Footprint in Europe’s Energy Storage Market

As clean energy deployment accelerates, the energy storage market is gaining strong momentum. Countries worldwide are expanding storage capacity to support renewable targets, and Europe is no exception.



To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts that the energy storage market in Europe will witness a CAGR of 18% between 2025 and 2030. This robust outlook is expected to bolster Canadian Solar’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the region.



In November 2025, CSIQ stated that its e-STORAGE subsidiary had signed a Battery Energy Storage System supply contract for a 20.7 MW/56 MWh direct-current energy storage project in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Other Stocks to Watch

Other prominent players, such as Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and Enphase Energy ENPH, are also expanding their footprint in Europe to reap the benefits of this region’s battery storage market.



In November 2025, Fluence Energy, together with LEAG Clean Power, unveiled plans to develop Europe’s largest battery energy storage system, a 1 GW/4 GWh project in Janschwalde, Germany. The GigaBattery Janschwalde 1000 project will feature Fluence’s Smartstack advanced energy storage technology.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues stands at $3.37 billion, which implies a rise of 51.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.87% in the last four quarters.



SolarEdge holds a solid position in Europe, particularly in Germany. Its CSS-OD battery offers commercial customers an integrated, high-efficiency solar-plus-storage solution that enhances solar self-consumption. The system is designed for versatile deployment, supporting both indoor and outdoor use.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, which implies a rise of 25.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings stands at 14 cents, which calls for a surge of 105.1%.



Enphase is positioning itself to tap into this expanding market by strengthening its European presence through product launches. In June 2025, it introduced the IQ Battery 5P in Spain, Portugal, France, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues stands at $1.46 billion, which indicates a rise of 9.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $2.79, which suggests a jump of 17.7%.

CSIQ Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, Canadian Solar shares have surged 134.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 48.2%.



CSIQ’s Zacks Rank

Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

