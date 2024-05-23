Canadian Solar Subsidiary Secures €1.3B for European Expansion

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) has released an update.

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc., has secured a pioneering multi-currency revolving credit facility of up to €1.3 billion for the development of renewable energy projects across Europe. This financial move will enable the construction of nearly 1 GW of solar capacity primarily in Spain and the UK and includes provisions for both euros and British pounds. The funding underscores Recurrent Energy’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Europe and propels it towards becoming a leading global independent renewable energy producer.

