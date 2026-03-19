Canadian Solar Stock Drops 27% Over Turning To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is dropping about 27 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced that it turned into a loss of $86 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $34 million last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $13.35, down 27.92 percent or $5.17, over the previous close of $18.52 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $6.57 and $34.59 in the past one year.

Net revenues were $1.2 billion, down 20% from a year ago, mainly due to lower sales of solar modules and battery energy storage systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.