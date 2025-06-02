Canadian Solar Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 7.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canadian Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.00 $8.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Neutral $8.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Canadian Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Canadian Solar analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Canadian Solar: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Canadian Solar's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.34. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSIQ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for CSIQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.